Govt Orders Transfer, Posting Of Two JKAS Officers

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jun 26: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Mantasha Binti Rashid, JKAS, Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Ishtaq Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority.