Three arrested in terror funding case, Rs 5 lakh recovered in north Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Three persons were arrested in a terror funding and Rs 5 lakh was recovered from them in north Kashmir district of Bandipora on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

He said on a specific information security forces arrested busted a terror funding module and arrested three persons, all residents of north Kashmir.

They were selling the property of militants in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and using the money for terror funding in Kashmir, he said adding they have collected Rs 14 lakhs. However, only Rs 5 lakhs have been recovered while the rest of the money has been distributed among the militant outfits, he said. (AGENCIES)