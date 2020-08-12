JK LG promises better security arrangement for grassroots level elected leaders

SRINAGAR: Newly-appointed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday promised better security arrangement for grassroots level elected leaders but asked them to take precautionary measures as well.

“Many people have spoken about security issues. We have lost several colleagues recently…My sympathies and the administration stand with their families.

“Whatever possible security arrangements have been made, these have also been reviewed. I want to assure you that we will make our efforts to provide best security arrangements to you,” Sinha said while addressing a function to felicitate COVID warriors here at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC). (AGENCIES)