Eagerly waiting for a script where I can act and dance: Sanya Malhotra

NEW DELHI: Actor Sanya Malhotra says acting and dance are two of her passions, and she is looking forward to a project where she can have the best of both worlds.

The Delhi-born actor, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 sports drama “Dangal”, is a trained dancer in contemporary and ballet dance forms.

Before films, Malhotra, 28, also participated in the popular dance reality show “Dance India Dance”.

“I’m eagerly waiting for a script where I can act and dance at the same time because these two things are very close to my heart. I’m 100 per cent sure, one day I ‘ll find a perfect script where I can dance and act,” she said.

The actor is also credited as choreographer for song “Sexy Baliye” from the 2017 film “Secret Superstar”, starring Zaira Wasim. The movie was produced by her “Dangal” co-star Aamir Khan.

Malhotra was recently seen in “Shakuntala Devi”, in which she played Anupama Banerji, daughter to Vidya Balan’s titular math genius. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In “Dangal”, which was inspired by true events, Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh played international wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat, respectively.

Malhotra will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s dark anthology comedy “Ludo”, which is slated to be released on Netflix.

She will also star in “Pagglait”, a comedy drama produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment. (AGENCIES)