IAF writes to Censor Board objecting to its ‘undue negative’ portrayal in movie Gunjan Saxena

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has written a letter to the Censor Board objecting to its “undue negative” portrayal in the movie ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, said a senior official.

The movie was released on streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday.

According to the official, the letter mentions “concerns related to the movie’s portrayal of gender bias as an institutional work culture” at the IAF.

The movie is based on the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena who became the first woman pilot to take part in the 1999 Kargil war. It has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. (AGENCIES)