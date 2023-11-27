Thousands Of Devotees Turn Up As Annual Jhiri Mela Starts

JAMMU, Nov 27: Thousands of devotees flocked to Jhiri village on the outskirts of Jammu where an annual 10-day fair commenced on Monday.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar inaugurated the mela.

Eight to 10 lakh devotees, mainly from Jammu region, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, visit the fair every year to commemorate the sacrifice of Baba Jitto, a farmer who gave up his life in protest against the oppressive demands of a zamindar about 500 years ago.

His daughter Bua Kouri, according to the legend, took her life by jumping on her father’s funeral pyre.

During the Jhiri Mela, devotees pay obeisance at a temple dedicated to Baba Jitto and his daughter on the Jammu-Akhnoor national highway.

Devotees take customary dips in the Baba-da-Talab, a natural pond four km from the temple, before offering prayers.

Temple head priest Bubnesh Mehta said this is one of the biggest fairs in north India with around one lakh people visiting the place every day.

Officials said all necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the fair.

“This is a major fair for farmers after crop harvesting. The fair was already brought on the tourism map in view of its religious significance,” Kumar told reporters after reviewing arrangements and paying obeisance at the temple.

He said the Government has put up special awareness stalls to inform the visitors, especially farmers, about the new schemes and technologies introduced for their benefit.

“Since it is a very popular fair, the Government departments have put the handicraft and handloom products on display, while special focus is also being given to boost cultural and sports activities,” the divisional commissioner said. (AGENCIES)