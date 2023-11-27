CBI Registers Case Against Two Agriculture Ministry Officials In Bribery Case

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against two senior officials in the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage (PPQS) in a bribery case.

The Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine, and Storage is an agency of the Plant Protection Division of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare of the Government of India.

The accused mentioned in the FIR have been identified as Sanjay Arya, Joint Director (Plant Pathology), Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage (PPQS), Faridabad and Padam Singh, the then Plant Protection Officer (PPO), Plant Quarantine, Visakhapatnam.

The FIR into the matter stated that Sanjay Arya conducted an enquiry on the complaint lodged by Rajesh Acharya against Padam Singh, PPO, Plant Quarantine, Visakhapatnam.

In the complaint, Rajesh Acharya alleged that Padam Singh was demanding money from the exporters and threatening to stop business if his interests are not accepted.

During the course of enquiry, Sanjay Arya visited Visakhapatnam in May 2022 and examined the complainant. It is learnt that complainant Rajesh Acharya reiterated that Padam Singh has been demanding money from exporters; not accepting their applications with respect to clearance of goods in time, which led to delay in loading of stock on vessels and causing huge loss to them. The complainant also sent emails to Sanjay Arya in May and June 2022 stating that Padam Singh was demanding for Certificate of Appreciation from him and also not clearing their applications, the complaint read.

“After completion of the enquiry, Sanjay Arya recommended for closure of the complaint as no incriminating evidence has been found in support of the allegations. Subsequently, the matter has been closed,” it stated.

“Sources also revealed that to give a favourable report in respect of the said enquiry, Dr Sanjay Arya has accepted Rs 2 lakh as an undue advantage from Padam Singh in two instances through one Satish Singh,” it stated further.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further details are awaited. (Agencies)