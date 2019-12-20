Those born before Jul 1, 1987 or whose parents born before that are Indian citizens: Govt

NEW DELHI: Anyone born in India before July 1, 1987 or whose parents were born before that date are bona fide Indian citizens according to law and need not worry due to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) or a possible countrywide NRC, a top Government official said on Friday.

According to the 2004 amendments of the Citizenship Act, people of the country, except those in Assam, whose one parent is an Indian and neither is an illegal immigrant are also considered Indian citizens.

The clarification came amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and several versions of the recently enacted law being circulated in social media about. (AGENCIES)