BJP Govt ‘brutally suppressing’ anti-CAA protests: Sonia

NEW DELHI: Amid raging anti-CAA protests across the country, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, in an address to the people posted online by her party, on Friday hit out at the ruling BJP Government by blaming it for using brute force to suppress the voice of students, youths and citizens.

“The Congress party express its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP Government against the students, youth and citizens across the country”, Ms Gandhi said.

She further said that in a democracy, people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the Government and register their concerns.

“Equally it is the duty of the Government to listen to the citizens and address their concerns. The BJP Government has shown utter disregard for people’s voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent”, the Congress interim president charged. (AGENCIES)