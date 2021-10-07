2 Teachers Killed In Srinagar, DGP Says TRF Behind Killings

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 7: In a shocking incident, militants today shot dead two teachers of minority communities in Srinagar.

An official said that militants barged into Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sangam, Eidgah in Srinagar and shot dead two teachers from point blank range. He identified them as a Sikh woman Satinder Kaur who was principal of the school and a Kashmiri Hindu teacher Deepak Chand.

“The pistol-wielding men came into the school this morning and asked for the identity cards of the teachers and later fired at two teachers, one each from minority Sikh and Hindu community”, said a teacher who didn’t reveal her name.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh today said that killing of unarmed civilians in Srinagar is a move to damage and attack the age-old traditional communal harmony in Kashmir and police has already got some clues about previous killings and will also probe the fresh incident too. He, however, was quick to add that the killers will be nabbed very soon.

Speaking to reporters outside the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sangam, Eidgah, Srinagar, the DGP said that killing of innocent civilians reflects “frustration and barbarism.”

“This is an attempt to defame local Muslims of Kashmir. Killing innocent civilians including teachers is a move to attack and damage the age-old tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir,” he said.

He said killing innocents is a conspiracy to “target local ethos and values” which will be defeated by the police and people collectively.

He said that police have got some clues and leads about the killers in previous cases and that the fresh case will be probed too. “I talked to staff members of the school and they are in total shock over losing two colleagues. Police will nab the killers very soon,” he said.

He said TRF is responsible for these killings and it is front group of all militants organizations like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen. “There is a pattern as they want to terrorise the minority community”, he said.

Two days ago, a famous Kashmiri Hindu Pharmacist was shot dead by militants in Srinagar.

For last one week seven civilians were killed in Kashmir, three of them minority Hindu and Sikh communities. An official said that this year 25 political workers and civilians killed were killed this year in a series of target killings.