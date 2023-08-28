There is sea change in ground situation in Kashmir as compared to nineties: Mahant

‘Pahalgam people cooperated with yatra even during turmoil’

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Aug 27: Maintaining that there is a sea change in the ground situation in Kashmir since 1990 when he first led the Chhari Mubarak to holy cave, Mahant Deependra Giri Ji, the sole custodian of holy mace of Shri Amarnath Ji said that the people in Pahalgam always welcomed the Chhari Mubarak with open arms even in nineties when the situation was not conducive in Kashmir.

Talking to a selected group of media persons after performing Chhari Pujan at Gouri Shanker temple, Pahalgam today, Mahant Ji said that people of Pahalgam always cooperated with the yatra.

“Even during the unrest in 1990 there was no compromise on yatra by local people and they kept market open during the days when holy mace reached Pahalgam. In case of a strike call given during that time the business community of Pahalgam would openly refuse to close their shops and say there will be no bandh on the day the holy mace reaches the town. They would not shut the market during the arrival of Chhari Mubarak as the people of the Pahalgam are associated with the Yatra for centuries together and it has been a part of their cultural heritage,’’ he added.

Mahant Ji said there is a discernible change in Kashmir situation. “I was overwhelmed with joy after seeing markets were open enroute the Chhari Yatra yesterday in Pampore, Awantipora and Bijbehara and it took me back to pre 1990 period when people of all communities were waiting enroute to greet the Chhari Mubarak which used to travel on foot right from its abode Dashnami Akhara , Srinagar to holy cave.

“Really my joy knew no bounds when I saw markets open and people cheerful”, he said. “It reminded me of the pre 1990 era when I used to associate with Chhari Mubarak led by the then Mahant Ji to cave shrine,’’ he added.

Stressing that peaceful atmosphere is a guarantee for prosperity, he said “We all have to work to restore the pristine glory of this land which was world over known for brotherhood, communal harmony and tranquility,. Kashmiris have always shown love and respect to this yatra and they were receiving the pilgrims with open arms,. They are all over world known for their hospitability as there is no match to that any where’’.

He said as 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited holy cave this time but reports said that record number of tourists also visited Kashmir during the year. The love and hospitality which they received here will send a good message outside J&K that situation has changed in Valley for better, he added.

Commenting on this year’s pilgrimage, Mahant Ji said this year’s Yatra has a special significance as there were two months of Shravan this time. This year Yatra was of two months. Earlier also in 2004 this phenomena existed and it was decided to have the yatra of two months, but due to certain reasons it was curtailed after 45 days at that time, he added.

Deependra Giri Ji said normally the yatra used to be of one month from Ashad Purnima to Shravan Purnima. There was a tradition that some pilgrims used to visit the holy cave on Ashad Purnima while maximum visited there on Shravan Purnima along with holy mace which has a religious significance and sanctity also.

“During earlier days the arrangements were made for 10 days yatra by the Government and the majority of pilgrims desired to perform darshan along the Chhari Mubarak as it has a lot of religious significance as per Hindu religious scriptures’’ , he said.

Mahant Ji said the visit of over four lakh pilgrims from India and abroad to holy cave this time is a god sign. During the first month about four lakh pilgrims had visited the cave shrine and the number declined considerably afterwards as some neighbouring States including Punjab and Himachal Pradesh were hit by flash floods and insistent rains.

He said the Yatris looked quite satisfied as elaborate arrangements were made by Shri Amarnatah Shrine Board (SASB) and administration this time and the yatra also passed smoothly.

Terming the holy Amarnath Ji Yatra a symbol of faith, he said this is the Yatra of Hindus but all people of J&K are welcoming, cooperating and assisting it. “This pilgrimage depicts the richness of our culture and traditions,’’ he added.

Mahant Ji said “We must believe in communal harmony and set aside our egos and small considerations of mine and thine and see the entire universe as a one family.’’

Deependra Giri said he will pray at the holy cave for the prosperity of nation but appealed all the countrymen to work together irrespective of their religion, region, caste and creed to bring back the glory of the nation which does not belong to a single community but to all Indians.