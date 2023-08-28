Admn committed to ensure progress of women in J&K: LG

There is enough talent, potential in Kashmir: Raj

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: Impressed by the talent of the women cricketers, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today said that in near future women in Jammu and Kashmir will lead the development of the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the final of the women’s Cricket Tournament here at SKICC, the LG said that Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to ensuring that women progress in whatever field they choose.

“I am confident that in the coming days, the development of Jammu and Kashmir will be led by women,” he said. Click here to watch video

Sinha said that he is delighted to see the young women in Kashmir getting new opportunities.

“I have been closely following the tournament right from the beginning, and I have witnessed the enthusiasm of players from rural areas like Kulgam and Anantnag. Despite the difficulties they have encountered, I am delighted to see them receiving new opportunities,” he said.

The LG said that one of the girl cricketers deeply impressed him.

“I recently listened to one of the talented girls who is playing today, and she said that we achieve nothing without struggle and that confidence is key to success. Her words deeply impressed me,” he said.

Earlier, in his address after the final cricket match, Sinha congratulated the Army for providing unique platform to the young girls of Kashmir.

“First, I would like to congratulate all the participating girls in the tournament. I also want to extend my congratulations to the Chinar Corps, especially Lt. Gen Rajiv’s Ghai team, and the officials of JKCA for their initiative in recognizing the dreams, dedication, and sporting talent of the daughters of Jammu and Kashmir. With this vision, they are providing a unique platform to nurture and elevate their potential, enabling them to reach new heights,” he said.

The LG appreciated the initiative of Chinar Corps which aims to uplift the spirit of women and empower them through sports so they can achieve sporting excellence and popularize a robust sports culture among girls in far-flung areas.

“The daughters of J&K are shining in different sectors despite many obstacles and challenges. They are breaking the glass ceilings and advancing their position in agriculture, industries, IT and Startups. Even in the sports arena, they have proved to be second to none,” he said.

“Women-led development is our top priority. Our socio-economic development policy is based on the idea of gender equality and necessary steps have been taken for empowerment of women and to provide them equal opportunity in every sector,” he said.

He said the UT Administration to provide world class sports infrastructure and mentoring to nurture the young sporting talents of Jammu Kashmir.

The LG said that the participation of former Captain of Indian Women’s cricket team Mithali Raj will be an inspiration for the budding cricketers of Kashmir.

“There are times in our lives when we need motivation and encouragement, and I believe that the participation of international cricketer Mithali Raj, an inspiration to all girls aspiring to pursue sports as a career, will ignite a new spirit and motivation among today’s players. It is my hope that talented players like her will further motivate them to enhance their skills and dedication, ultimately bringing pride to our country, just as she has,” he said.

Raj told reporters that there is lot of talent in Kashmiri girls and said that they need opportunities to showcase their talent.

“Whatever I have seen today in the second half of the match, there is enough talent and potential in the players. All they need are opportunities and facilities,” she said.

“Over the last some time, the BCCI has been working hard to bring women’s cricket and players to the forefront, and the WPL which has recently taken place has turned out to be a good initiative for the sports profile. There is hope from J&K that a number of players will come to the limelight,” she added.

Raj was impressed by the performance of some of the cricketers and said that they need to improve their standards.

“Rubia played well, particularly with her two impressive long hits. 2-3 bowlers have also performed well, while the fielding was exceptional. They need time to improve their standards, which will happen over time, provided they get the opportunities,” she said.

“Players utilize whatever is available; all they need are opportunities. Every player needs support, which they must receive. I am personally happy to see the women players playing cricket in Kashmir,” she said.

12 women cricket teams hailing from various parts of the Kashmir participated in the Women Cricket League organized under the aegis of Chinar Corps.

The final of the Women Cricket League was played between Anantnag Rebels and the Budgam Strikers. The Rebels defeated the Strikes in the finals to lift the trophy.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Brig Anil Gupta, Member Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, Eminent sports personalities, Senior Civil, Police and Army officers, Sports lovers and youth in large numbers were present.