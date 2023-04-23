Theft case worked out

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: With the arrest of an alleged burglar, Police in Jammu’s Bishnah area claimed to have solved a theft case registered earlier on April 19 this year.

A police spokesperson said that a woman, namely Santosh Kumari wife of Joginder Lal Sharma of Lower Kanhal, Bishnah, lodged a written complaint on April 19, stating therein that some thieves decamped with her household items including clothes and cash.

On receipt of the information, he said, a case FIR number 95/2023 Under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC was registered at Police Station Bishnah and investigation taken up.

Thereafter, the spokesperson said that police teams led by SDPO RS Pura, Nikhil Gogna, assisted by SHO Bishnah, Vikram Sharma under the overall supervision of SP Headquarters Ramnish Gupta, arrested one suspect identified as Zaffar Hussain of Pneyadh Rajouri at present Ward Number 8, Teli Basti, Bari Brahamana, with the help of CCTV intelligence and dump data.

“With the arrest of Hussain, who was the main accused in the case, police have also recovered the stolen items including Rs 800 cash and some unstitched suits,” said the police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, investigation is underway as Police are after one associate of Hussain, who was also involved in the commission of the crime.