The Emperor-Prophet Guru Gobind Singh Ji

“Haq Haq Aa-Gah Gur Gobind Singh, Badshah-Darwesh Gur Gobind Singh, Shah-E-Shahen Shah Gur Gobind Singh, Bardo-Alam Shah Gur Gobind Singh, Khasam Ra Jan Ka Gur Gobind Singh”

“Guru Gobind Singh knows the ways of God, He is an Emperor-Prophet, He is the Emperor of Emperors, He rules both the worlds, He is the destroyer of Enemies”

—-Bhai Nand Lal Goya Ji, Ghazni, Afghanistan (One of the 52 Court poets of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The world has never seen a Divine Messenger, a Saint-Warrior, a Mystic Poet, a Scholar, a Teacher and above all a Emperor-Prophet as great as Tenth Sikh Nanak, Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj. Bhai Nand Lal Goya in his writings have even compared the rule under the Tenth Sikh Guru with Romans, Arab, Chinese, Iranian & Turkish Kings and has concluded that Guru Gobind Singh Jis Khalsa Raaj was unique as it laid the foundation of an equal, sovereign, just, egalitarian, casteless and classless society. We need to prepare ourselves to even understand the Divine Character of Guru Sahib. He is often revered as Sarbans Dani (Merciful Donor, who sacrificed his entire family for the sake of humanity), Mard Agamra (Man without any parallels), Badshah-E-Darwesh (Emperor- Prophet), amongst others. Many historians have tried to contemplate upon his life and have concluded that there is no one in this world who lived a life as inspiring as Guru Gobind Singh Sahib. Guru Nanak Sahib laid the foundation of a Universal Panth based on the principles of oneness and universalism. The Tenth Nanak institutionalised those teachings into Khalsa Panth and thus “Khalsa was revealed to the world. In times of great peril, the Khalsa stood up for Justice and still continues to serve and sacrifice their lives for humanity. He provided vigorous leadership to the Sikhs and created warriors just like himself. The world had never seen an institution like this and thus it was difficult for many writers to even talk about it.

The best possible narrative one can get is from the writings of 19th century Muslim Poet, Allah Yaar Khan Jogi, who wrote many couplets on the greatness and sacrifice made by Guru Gobind Singh Sahib.

“Ulfat Ke Yeh Jalwe, Kabhi Dekhe Nahi Humne, Haan Dekhna Ek Baat, Sunay Bhi Nahi Humne”

“I have never seen such rare deeds done out of love (about Guru ji sacrificing his everything), What to say of seeing, I haven’t even heard about them ever”.

There is no instance other than this in the world where a Prophet-Warrior sacrificed his generations for the sake of humanity. Even after losing everything, he prayed for the wellbeing of the Khalsa. Guru Sahib fought more than 17 battles in his lifetime, against oppression, tyranny but not one battle was for territory or worldly power.

In the year 1666, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib was born to Mata Gujri Ji in Patna Sahib, Bihar. It is said that upon birth of the splendid divine light, Pir Bikhan Shah, a Muslim Mystic residing in Ambala, Punjab, guided by this divine light started travelling to Patna Sahib. It was here that Pir Bikhan Shah approached Guru Gobind Sahib with two bowls of milk and water symbolizing Hindus and Muslims. Guru Sahib placed his hands on both the bowls. The mystic bow down with reverence and the world got the message that a Prophet for all humanity has taken birth.

After his birth Guru sahib spend his childhood in Patna Sahib. When he was 9 years old a batch of Kashmiri Pandits led by Kirpa Ram visited his father, Guru Tegh Bahadhur Sahib seeking refuge and help against the religious persecution and forceful conversion by the Mughal Empire. How often you have seen or witnessed a nine-year-old son asking his father to sacrifice his life for humanity. Just imagine the relationship between a son and a father. It was Guru Gobind Singh Ji who requested his father to defend the faith of Kashmiri Pandits.

On the day when his father, the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadhur Sahib sacrificed his life protecting the faith of others and for human freedom, the tenth master, Guru Gobind Singh declared that he will create a Panth (Community) which would challenge the tyrant rulers, fight for the downtrodden and stand up for Justice. He created a breed of warriors out of poor working class. These warriors were different. They were born out of love for the Guru, they had a code of conduct, they were not created for revenge but for Justice.

Guru Nanak Sahib founded Sikhism with a plebian mission. A mission where the downtrodden, weak would one day become masters and kings-

“Nanak Raaj Chaaleya, Sach Kot Sataani Neev De”.

Over 200 years each Sikh Guru carrying the divine light of Guru Nanak slowly developed the Panth to the day when Guru Gobind Singh Sahib finally institutionalised it as Khalsa.

In 1699, Vaisakhi Day, Guru Sahib founded the Khalsa Panth at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, the blessed fort of uncut hair. All castes became one, women were treated equal as men, poor and downtrodden were blessed with Sovereignty and Royalty. Guru Sahib created warriors, scholars just like himself. The world had never witnessed an institution of this sort. Men were given the surname “Singhs” and women were blessed with the surname “Kaurs”. It was something very unique in world history. You will find Vaisakhi beautiful only if you are ready to submit yourself to the Guru, With the revelation of Khalsa Guru Sahib gave women the opportunity to live free of the chains of a dogmatic society. Sikh history has many instances where women can be seen leading men in battles. Mai Bhago, the valiant Sikh warrior was the inspiration behind the bravery of the 40 liberated Sikhs who had deserted Guru Gobind Singh Ji in the battle of Anandpur Sahib. She led them to the battle of Mukhtsar where all 40 Singhs attained martyrdom. They are now called as “Challi Muktey”. She later served as the personal bodyguard of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib. Those who have now started questioning the capacity of women in modern society do not even hold the strength to pick up the weapons of Mai Bhago. From Guru Nanak Sahib to Tenth Sikh Master to the Misl Period to the period of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and to the period of Indias freedom struggle, Sikh Women held on to top most positions in the Khalsa Panth. It was Mata Sahib Kaur, wife of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj who led the Sikh community after Guru Sahib and even commanded great Sikh Generals like Baba Banda Singh Bahadhur Ji. It was a young brave woman, Bibi Sharn Kaur who went into the Battle of Chamkaur to perform the last rites of the beloved sons of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib.

Guru Gobind Singh Sahib was without Nirvair (Without any differences) and Nirbhau (Hatred).

“Na Ko Bairi Nahi Begana, Sagal Sangh Humko Bann Aayi”

“No one is my enemy, No one is a friend, I get along with everyone”

Shri Guru Granth Sahib.

This can be reflected through the instance from history when Guru Sahib allowed Bhai Kanhaiya Ji to offer water and medicine to both enemy and friends on the battlefield of Anandpur Sahib. Guru was so humble and compassionate that his Arrows had tips made of gold. This was done so that the families of the men killed or injured would be cared for after death or pay the healing cost.

Guru Gobind Singh Sahib sacrificed his beloved sons for righteousness and humanity. Mind boggles to understand how childrens of such young age had the courage, bravery to choose death and always remained focussed on their mission to uphold the principles of Sikhi. The younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib, Sahibzaada Fateh Singh and Sahibzaada Zorawar Singh were tortured and bricked alive in Sirhind, Punjab whereas two elder sons attained martyrdom in the Battle of Chamkaur. It’s the same battle where 40 valiant Sikhs fought an army of over 10 lakh.

Apart from being a Saint- Warrior, Guru Sahib was a well-read person. He was well versed with Persian, Arabic and other languages. His writings reflect the message of oneness and universalism.

“Hindu Turk Ko Rafzi Imam Safi, Manas Kii Jaat Sabhe Ek Hai Pehchan Bo”- Recognise the whole human race as one- Guru Gobind Singh Sahib.

Following the same ideals, today, Khalsa Aid, a humanitarian organisation is serving the world in areas affected with war and natural calamities.

The court of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib was one of its kind. It was a open court where poets, warriors, scholars, men and women from all class, kings used to sit together.

Before leaving this world Guru Gobind Singh Sahib chose Baba Banda Singh Bahadhur to lead the Panth and fight for oppressed and downtrodden. He was a recluse who left the path of solitude and joined the Khalsa Panth on the command of Tenth Sikh Master.

But sadly, today we are losing the characteristics and behaviour of a true Sikh. We have deviated from the path shown by Guru Sahib. We have stopped reflecting upon our glorious history. Our intellect is so poor that we get easily fooled by falsehood. Guru Gobind Singh Sahib passed on the Guruship to Guru Granth Sahib and the Khalsa but today we have stopped learning and practicing the Gurus teachings in our lives. The question is” Whether we are ready to walk on this path of love for the divine or not”

One cannot fathom full praise of Guru Gobind Sahib with one tongue. Not many in the world are aware about this great history. There have been many prophets, there have been many emperors but there was never a Emperor-Prophet like Guru Gobind Singh. He immolated his soul by sacrificing his generation and lived for the Khalsa.