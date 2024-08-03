Texmaco bags Rs 243cr order from MRVC

Kolkata, Aug 3: City-based engineering company Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Saturday said it has secured orders worth Rs 243 crore from the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) for power supply projects on two routes in Maharashtra.

The company’s hyper-specialised EPC division, Bright Power, will be responsible for the design, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of the power supply infrastructure on the 3rd and 4th lines from Virar to Dahanu and the new suburban corridor between Panvel and Karjat.

The scope of work includes construction of two 25 KV traction substations and other associated infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

“This order is a significant milestone for us and reinforces our position as a key player in the railway infrastructure sector,” Texmaco vice chairman Indrajit Mookherjee said.

The company is optimistic about the order and expects it to contribute to its growth, he added. (PTI)