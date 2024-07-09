Terrorists Responsible For The Attack Will Soon Be Eliminated: Raina

Jammu, Jul 9: The president of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir condemned the killing of five army personnel by terrorists in an ambush on their vehicle in Kathua district, asserting that those responsible for the attack will face imminent retribution.

He attributed the surge in such “cowardly” attacks to the terrorists’ frustration following the elimination of several of their leaders and members in Kashmir and Jammu.

According to officials five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, lost their lives, and as many were injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrol party in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday.

This terror attack, the fifth in the Jammu region in a month, drew widespread condemnation, with political leaders, including three former chief ministers, expressing grave concern over the escalating terror incidents, particularly in the Jammu region, which saw a resurgence of militancy after its eradication over two decades ago.

“Those responsible for this act will face the consequences soon,” Ravinder Raina, BJP president in Jammu and Kashmir, said.

He said, “Pakistani terrorists attacked an army vehicle, where our brave soldiers laid down their lives for the nation. The entire country mourns the ultimate sacrifice of these soldiers.”

“They will pay heavily for their actions. Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated before and will meet their end in the days to come. All their nefarious plans will be thwarted,” he said.

He highlighted the efforts of security forces and police in eliminating numerous terrorists across various districts of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “The entire Kathua region will be cleansed of terrorists. Each terrorist will be dealt with.” (Agencies)