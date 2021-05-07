Three security personnel, 1 civilian injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Three security personnel and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack by militants here on Friday, police said.

About 4.45 pm, militants hurled a grenade towards security forces’ deployment at Nawa Bazar area of the city, a police official said.

He said the explosion caused injuries to two CRPF personnel of 36 Battalion, one policeman and a civilian.

The injured were shifted to SMHS hospital here, the official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, he said. (AGENCIES)