Sehrish Asgar posted Mission Director Rural Livelihood Mission J&K, Bashir A Bhat VC LAWDA

JAMMU: The J&K administration on Friday ordered a minor reshuffle in the civil administration.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Syed Sehrish Asgar, Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Department, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director J&K Rural Livelihood Mission vice Rubina Kounser.

Kousar has been asked to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Besides, Bashir Ahmed Bhat awaiting orders in the GAD, has been posted as Vice-Chairman, J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority in place of Tufail Matoo, who has been asked to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.