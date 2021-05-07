COVID: Samba Admn launches ‘Doctor on Call’, telemedicine facility for medical consultation

Jammu: To provide medical consultation at doorstep in fight against the COVID pandemic, Samba district administration of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday has launched ‘Doctor on Call’, a telemedicine facility for the needy.

Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta here said that it has been observed that amidst the spike in COVID-19, many people are not coming forward for timely medical help despite mild symptoms.

“Some of them are also scared of coming to the hospital for testing or treatment,” said Ms Gupta adding that it has been analysed that many patients who develop severe symptoms are mostly those who seek medical help very late.

Timely medical consultations by a trained doctor can help in the timely diagnose and treatment of COVID patients, she said and added, “therefore, it is important to provide instant medical consultation and advice to such patients who find it either difficult or they are reluctant to come physically to the hospital despite some symptoms.”

Therefore, the Commissioner said that the District Administration, Samba has launched a special Telemedicine facility “Doctor on Call”.

“Any person who needs medical Consultation call on telephone 6006500528 on which trained doctors shall be available for immediate medical consultation,” she said adding that this will help in giving timely help and medical support to any body requiring it.