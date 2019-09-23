Terrorism sustained through financial, political, moral support from some states: India

NEW YORK: Terrorism has been sustained through financial, political and moral support from some states, India told a meeting of the inter-governmental forum Monday, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan raised India’s concerns over the growing scourge of terrorism during the informal meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) Ministers for Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session.

“Terrorism is a scourge that afflicts member countries of the CICA and others. It has been sustained through financial, political and moral support of some States,” he said, without naming any country. (AGENCIES)