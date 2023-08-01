Terrorism Down In Kashmir But Not Out Yet: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar, Aug 1: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday said that terrorism in Valley was down but not out fully yet as some elements continue to try and disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the region.

Talking to reporters at the culmination of J&K Police Martyr’s 19th Football Tournament final in Srinagar, DGP Singh, said that the “terrorism in Kashmir was down but not out fully yet.”

He said some elements are trying to disrupt the peaceful environment in Kashmir and the missing case of solider in Kulgam is one such attempt. “We have got some vital leads in the case and are hopeful to crack the case soon. We will reach out to the bottom of the case shortly. It would be premature to comment further on the matter as investigations are in full swing,” the DGP said.

About Article 370 roll back’s 5th anniversary on August 5, how he sees the ground situation in Kashmir, the DGP said that change is visible as areas where one would not even dream of visiting are being explored by tourists. “There are hardly any law and order incidents. Terrorist numbers are at an all time low. Tourists are visiting downtown areas and praising its beauty,” he said, adding that life is going on smoothly. “There is an unprecedented flow of tourists in Kashmir, plus the mega event of Amarnath Yatra is going on successfully and peacefully. Also, after a gap of 34 years, Muharram procession was taken out in Srinagar which reflects that people are enjoying the peaceful environment.” About possibility of foreign terrorists in the missing case of solider in Kulgam district, the DGP said nothing is clear as of now but “yes there are inputs about presence of foreign terrorists in South Kashmir and they are being tracked down.”

About narco-terrorism, the DGP said that efforts are on from across to send huge consignments of narcotics into this side, but “police is foiling almost every attempt successfully.” “We are cracking the whip of suppliers and the chain involved in narco-terror. We have seized huge consignments of narcotics this year too,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, the DGP said that he was happy to see great enthusiasm among the boys and girls in football. He said that downtown boys and girls have great talent and the police will organize a mega event downtown soon.

“Football’s kick and hockey’s stick will remove the blot on downtown’s face. Enough negativity of downtown has been done in the past and it’s time to showcase its beauty and talent,” the DGP said. The DGP also distributed trophies among the winning team. (KNO)