Terror perpetrators, supporters should be tackled sternly: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 21: Expressing serious concern over spurt in terror acts in Rajouri in recent weeks, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today sought a determined fight against the scourge, saying all those aiding and abetting terrorism from across the border or within should be sternly dealt with.

“Terrorists or terror supporters don’t deserve any mercy, as they have no religion, and fighting them is not the responsibility of the government alone but it is a collective fight which has to be won by remaining united”, Mr Rana said while responding to media persons in the border township after visiting, along with senior leaders Javed Rana ,Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah Bukhari, DDC Chairman Rajouri Ch Naseem Liaqat, DDC Dhangri Th Rameshwar Singh, District President Bhushan Uppal, Yashuvardhan Singh, Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Shafqat Mir, Nirman Singh, the residence of Balbir Singh whose four year old child Veer fell to barbaric and gruesome act of grenade throwing by terrorists on August 13, 2021and personally conveyed their condolences.

They also conveyed the condolences of the leadership, including President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah.

As the senior leaders were consoling the bereaved members of the family, Omar Abdullah also spoke to Ramesh Singh the head of the family on phone and expressed his solidarity at this hour of grief.

Rana also sought inquiry into the conspiracy to divide the people by engineering communal flare up, adding that the enemies of peace cannot weaken our resolve to take them on with courage and fortitude unitedly. Those having indulged in the heinous terror act should be identified and delivered exemplary punishment per law. He said the perpetrators of terror should not take test of India’s patience by forging the proxy war, as the nation is determined to give the sponsors a befitting reply.

The Provincial President expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of the BJP leader, whose family members were injured apart from loss of the innocent life and urged the administration to ensure best available treatment to them even if it entails shifting them to the national capital.

Rana said terrorism is a big challenge to the civilized world and there is need for standing against it firmly and resolutely. The terror perpetrators and sympathizers are needed to be isolated in the interest of peace and tranquility.

“Words fall short in expressing the grief over the tragedy, which has shaken the conscience of all”, he said.

Rana wished speedy recovery to the other family members, who fell victim to the grenade attack.

The NC leaders prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.