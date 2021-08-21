Cong leaders project J&K issues before visiting PSC delegation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: A delegation of senior Congress leaders from J&K comprising of Tara Chand, former DyCM, Rajinder Singh Chib, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, all former ministers and Subhash Gupta, former MLC met the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on the Home Affairs and demanded restoration of Statehood to J&K and guarantee for land and jobs to the local residents.

During meeting with the visiting PSC delegation the Congress leaders demanded immediate restoration of statehood with constitutional guarantee for land and jobs for permanent residents of J&K and thereafter holding of Assembly elections at the earliest.

They also demanded implementation of the full relief and rehabilitation package for the displaced persons (refugees) of 1947, 1965 and 1971 of J&K. They have been paid Rs 5.5 lakhs per family, whereas, and amount of Rs 25 to 30 lakhs per family was recommended by the State Govt and endorsed by the PSC on Home Affairs.

They pointed out that the local population, because of introduction of new policies in different sectors by the UT Govt like Excise, Mining and Works have suffered a lot. This is due to allotment of contracts to the outsiders by the UT Govt.

“There is a need for grant of special incentives, for the different sectors, of Industry, which includes Hotel, Transport and the Religious Tourism with special reference to Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine and Amarnath Yatra,” they added.

They said there was an urgent need to restore the security deployment for opposition political leaders especially Ex-Ministers and Ex-Legislators, which was reduced at the time of abrogation of Article 370. The UT Govt may be advised accordingly.

The leaders said long pending demand of Pujaris (BARIDARS) of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine needs to be settled. This has already been assured by the PM, during an election rally during 2014 Assembly elections. There is a need for special package for the unemployed youth and regularisation of need based and daily wagers.

They pleaded that the border residents settled along IB and LoC have suffered a lot for many decades, due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan. They may be considered for allotment of small residential plots at safer locations.