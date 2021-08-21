Skyview by Empyrean awarded Best Lifestyle & Adventure Destination

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: The International Tourism Conclave and Travel Awards (ITCTA) today, bestowed Skyview by Empyrean with the Best Lifestyle and Adventure Destination title at the VIIth ITCTA award held at New Delhi.

ITCTA’s organizing committee selected Skyview by Empyrean, a unique lifestyle and adventure destination for this prestigious award in recognition of Skyview by Empyrean’s world-class infrastructure in Sanget Valley-Patnitop, Jammu and Kashmir.

Skyview by Empyrean’s unique offerings include India’s highest gondola, in terms of ground clearance, global cuisine restaurants & cafes, adventure activities such as mountain biking, India’s first zig-zagzipline, hiking, and much more.

Owais Altaf Syed, Director and Head of Strategic Alliances of Empyrean Skyview Projects received the award presented by chief guest amidst a gathering of the travel trade fraternity.

“I thank the ITCTA organization committee for presenting this award to us. This will go a long way in inspiring the entire team at Skyview by Empyrean. I also look forward to welcoming guests from India and abroad to a destination like no other that offers the best of adventure, lifestyle, artistic luxury and hospitality amidst a tranquil setting,” said Owais Altaf Syed.

Skyview by Empyrean is a one-stop leisure, lifestyle, and adventure destination that seeks to promote tourism through green mobility and responsible tourism by offering global standards of service, artistic luxury, and world-class infrastructure in partnership with global brands. Spread over 22acres in the panoramic Sanget valley and Patnitop in Udhampur, Jammu, it is just a 90-minute drive from the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra.

Skyview by Empyrean is an initiative by Empyrean Skyview Projects Private Limited (ESPPL)–a wholly-owned subsidiary of FIL Industries Private Limited to develop sustainable, environment friendly, leisure, lifestyle, and adventure destinations across India. Imbibing the best practices of responsible tourism, these destinations will offer a multitude of rejuvenating and thrilling experiences to those who are passionate about being outdoors and seek the finest blend of hospitality and adventure unlike anywhere else in India.