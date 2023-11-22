Termination of employees would be revisited after regime change: Abdullah

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 22 : National Conference Vice-President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that the sacking of Government employees would be revisited after regime change in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah was responding to a Government’s move of terminating four employees from their services during his rally at Beerwah in district Budgam today.

“I want to say whether allegations against the terminated employees are true or untrue, they should have been given due space to prove their innocence. It is unfortunate, but let the regime’s changes in J&K this matter be revisited,” he said.

He said it is unfortunate that employees are being terminated day in and day out through mere paper orders, and added instead of providing employment to people the Government is resorting to dismiss employees from services.

“Where are those 32000 jobs the Government has provided to the youth of J&K. They are just saying it … otherwise we didn’t see any list who have been employed. What we saw scams are being unearthed, lists being cancelled and investigations being set up,” Abdullah said.

He said it is our right to raise voices against the wrongdoings of the Government and we will continue it.

To a query, Abdullah said the NC Government has never handed over power projects to NHPC, instead it was compulsion then.

“We have repeatedly said that NHPC earned a lot from these projects, so time has come to return these power projects to the people of J&K. I appeal to Prime Minister Narender Modi to take a call on it and return these power projects to J&K,” he said.