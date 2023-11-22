Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Kotli Shahdula, Simbal-A, Simbal-B, Kullian, Badyal, Kadyal, Abdullian, BSF and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 23 from 7 am to 11 am.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle, Kathua has informed that the power supply to Rakh Local, Rakh PHE and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 23 and 24 from 9 am to 2 pm.