Date for submission of Life Certificate extended to Dec 26

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Government of Jammu and Kashmir today extended the last date for submission of Life Certificate by Pensioners/Family Pensioners to December 26, 2023.

According to a circular in this regard, issued by the Finance Department, the decision has been taken to avoid inconvenience top the pensioners/family pensioners.

Pertinent to mention that as per the rules contained in Treasury Code, the pensioners are required to produce Life Certificate once in a calendar year i. e. by ending November. However, a large number of the pensioners have yet to submit their Life Certificate and as such pension for the month of November 2023 and onward in favour of such persons could not be disbursed by the Bank/Treasury.

Announcing extension of the date, the Finance Department has asked all the pensioners/family pensioners to furnish their Life Certificate to the concerned Bank/Treasury by or before 26-12-2023 failing which disbursement of their pension for the month of December and onwards shall be stopped.

For convenience of the pensioners/family pensioners, valid Aadhar and Life Certificate can also be submitted digitally through `Jeevan Pramaan Portal’.