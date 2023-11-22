IGP conducts security review in Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 22: Inspector General of Police Kashmir (IGP) VK Birdi today conducted a comprehensive security review in Kulgam today.

“Delving into the security landscape, anti-terrorist operations and effective investigations. Accompanied by DIG SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Kulgam, Addl. SP Kulgam and all DySPs of district Kulgam,” a police spokesman said.

He said the meeting addressed the prevailing security scenario, existing security grid, operational challenges, and countermeasures.

The officers briefed the IGP on various aspects, including security challenges and measures taken.

“Emphasizing the need for a robust security grid, IGP Kashmir urged officers to enhance coordination among ground agencies. He stressed proactive measures to strengthen the anti-terrorist grid, generate specific intelligence and intensify operations for peace and stability in the district,” the spokesman added.

He said that special attention was given to monitoring anti-national elements, particularly terrorist associates, with a commitment to maintaining peace.

The IGP highlighted a zero-tolerance policy towards drug dealings, urging strict action against peddlers.

“In discussions about investigations, the IGP urged prompt resolution of pending cases. Emphasizing police-public relations, he encouraged a public-centric approach, advocating service-oriented policing to build trust and bridge the gap between the police and the public,” he said.