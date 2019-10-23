Tejpal rape case: Victim to be cross-examined on Nov 11

PANAJI: A Goa court on Wednesday adjourned till November 11 the cross-examination of the woman who lodged a case of sexual assault against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal.

The case is being tried before District Judge Shama Joshi at Mapusa town in North Goa.

Tejpal’s lawyer Rajiv Gomes said the cross-examination of the woman could not be taken up on Wednesday as defence counsel Shrikant Shivde sought an adjournment.

The woman’s cross-examination will now be held from November 11 to November 14, he said.

Tejpal was present in the court on Wednesday.

Gomes said during the trial, the defence lawyer raised a legal point on the validity of a document produced by the prosecution.

The court has fixed October 31 for a hearing on it.

A Supreme Court bench in August asked the Goa court to complete the trial in the case, preferably within six months, and refused Tejpal’s plea to quash the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him.

Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant inside an elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013. He has denied the allegations levelled against him.

He was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the crime branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. He has been out on bail since May 2014.

In September last year, the district court framed charges against Tejpal.

He was booked under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 350 (criminal force), 376 (rape) and 354(A) and (B) (sexually coloured remarks and use of criminal force on woman).

He had earlier also moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed. (AGENCIES)