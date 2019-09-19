Techno Mobile introduces new smartphone

JAIPUR: Techno Mobile on Thursday introduced a new smartphone Spark 4, hoping the company performs well in the upcoming festive season on the back of the Spark Series.

The company is also considering venturing into new segments like TV and music box, a company official said.

In view of India’s large market, mobile as well as new business segments like television and music box are being considered. It will be decided at an appropriate time, Transsion India CEO Arijeet Talapatra told reporters here. Transsion India is the parent company of Techno Mobile.

The company is hopeful that it will be able to perform well in the festive season, he added.

The Spark Series comprises of three smartphones including Spark Go, Spark 4 Air and Spark 4. The price range of these phones starts from Rs 5,499 and goes upto to Rs 8,999. (AGENCIES)