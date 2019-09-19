Lilly Singh’s late night show to air in India from September 21

LOS ANGELES: She is the first India-origin person to host a late night show on the US television, and YouTube star Lilly Singh is excited that people of her home country will be able to watch her on air from September 21.

The show, titled “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”, will be airing on Star World India.

Lilly, who is popular as Superwoman among her fans across the globe, shared the news on Instagram.

“India, What’s Good? I’ll tell you what’s good. Since day one of @latewithlilly I emphasized the importance of my show being available in the mother land. And I’m happy to announce that starting September 21 at 8 pm #LateWithLilly will be airing on @StarWorldIndia. (AGENCIES)