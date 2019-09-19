Panel analysing cause of communication loss with lander: ISRO

BENGALURU: A national-level committee comprising academics and ISRO experts are analysing the cause

of communication loss with Chandrayaan-2 lander ahead of its planned soft landing on the lunar surface, the space agency said on Thursday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation also said the orbiter of the India’s second lunar mission continued to perform scheduled science experiments to “complete satisfaction” and performance of all its payloads were “satisfactory”.

“All Payloads of orbiter are powered. Initial trials for orbiter payloads are completed successfully. Performance of all orbiter Payloads is satisfactory. Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction,” the city-headquartered ISRO said in an update on its website.

“National-level committee consisting of academicians and ISRO experts are analysing the cause of communication loss with lander,” it added. (AGENCIES)