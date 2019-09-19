A film will definitely come on Eid: Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan says he will definitely come with a movie during Eid next year after his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “In-shaa-allah” got shelved.

After it was announced that “In-shaa-allah”– scheduled to release on Eid 2020–won’t be going on floors, Salman had posted a cryptic tweet, writing “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi,” alluding to a possible film release.

When asked about it, Salman told reporters, “A film will definitely come on Eid. First, it (Dabangg 3) will come on December 20, then a film will come on Eid also.”

The actor was speaking at the 20th edition of IIFA awards on Wednesday night.

Salman further said that the movie, which would have marked his first with Bhansali in two decades, will not happen with him.

“‘In-shaa-allah’ is not happening now. ‘Insha-Allah’ kuch aur banegi (some other film will be made). It is not happening with me now.”

At the ceremony, he came with actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee who will be making her debut in his “Dabangg 3”.

“She is very good hence she is in ‘Dabangg 3’. Her father was in the first ‘Dabangg’ Strange thing is, many years ago, even Sonakshi was introduced in IIFA on a ramp and today its her.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, “Dabangg 3” is scheduled to release on December 20. (AGENCIES)