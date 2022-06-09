TechBar, a millennial journey of Sanchit Shokeen setting extraordinary career goals

With the need to be more practical and technically advanced people happen to buy the best gadgets available for various uses. From buying their favorite smartphones to the most advanced gaming console for their entertainment, people have become more expressive towards their choice of gadgets. TechBar is advancing technical knowledge through the simplest of video explanations by Sanchit Shokeen. Sanchit is a young and aspiring individual who completed his engineering, alongside dreamt of starting his venture at a very young age. He has been making videos for over 9 years now and his enthusiasm and simplicity of the videos have gained millions of subscribers online. His aim was to use his knowledge and experience to build something for ordinary people seeking technical help when looking for their favorite gadget. After completing his graduation he moved to make full-time technical tutorial videos. His first video was a Photoshop tutorial on YouTube. He soon figured out the market need and started making gadget review videos. Sanchit’s aim was to educate his audience with the best possible reviews of gadgets helping his viewers to buy appropriate and worthy gadgets. He now runs a full-fledged YouTube channel with an enormous amount of views on his videos.

His videos cover varied types and sorts of gadgets including gaming consoles, smartphones, chargers, laptops, desktops, Bluetooth headphones, and smartwatches amongst many others. His unique video ideas including visiting service centers to give full experience on phone damage, ways to buy smartphones through flash sales, and metaverse amongst many other video ideas are flourishing his channel from zero to millions of subscribers. He has already delivered more than 800 plus videos for his viewers with millions of views on the videos. He is a millennial who knows and understands the need of knowing gadgets’ capabilities has got him to deliver unique video content. He also is a gadget Guru who believes in keeping the language simple as he has a varied range of viewers including technically sound and others who struggle to understand advanced technical terms. His videos are known to be jargon-free and explain technical terms using layman’s language. One of the most interesting facts about the videos he delivers is the reality of the reviews he presents. He claims to provide real and honest reviews on products to help people choose wisely.

Sanchit Shokeen mentions, “It’s usually harder than it seems to deliver useful videos as not all sorts of the audience would love to watch everything you make. I am fond of creating videos that are more in demand as it fulfills the maximum possible knowledge needed to purchase or not to purchase the item. Viewers are very picky about how you present a video and the competition is really hard when talking about technical reviewers. I always wanted to be an entrepreneur and here I am 9 years later fulfilling my needs without any support from my family. My idea was to complete my studies and build my own career; however, I was never interested in being a salaried person as for me alongside earning I wanted to leave a mark in the gadget world.” TechBar, a millennial journey of Sanchit Shokeen setting extraordinary career goals is sure to spark many to follow their dreams. He also adds, “TechBar and my #TechBarArmy is going strong and I hope the millennials are only getting inspired to do better in their life by listening to my story. I shall always keep working hard and not forget I even got my own car with my own money through these videos. I am sure everyone would love to encounter such experiences in life.”