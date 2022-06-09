Employment June 9, 2022

Requirement

of Civil Engineer and Supervisor for MES works, MES Retired Person also.

Salary given handsome Experience minimum 15 years

Need urgent requirement

Contact

(M) 6005251072

Grand Prospect International Comm. Pvt. Ltd. (Vivo)

Urgent Requirement

Finance Executive (M/F): Graduate in any stream, having knowledge Tally, GST, Tax, Advance Excel, Communication Skills and good in report analysis

Experience:- Minimum 2 years

Salary :- Negotiable + Incentive

Venue: 1st Floor, Surya Tower, Bahu Plaza.

Date:- 08th Jun. To 11th June 2022

Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Contact no.:0191-2479342/ 9797351012

Required

CA/CS/ICWA with 0-2 years experience in the field of audit and taxation for M/S Pardeep Gandotra & Associates Chartered Accountants (established 1985)

Contact at 13 DC First Floor

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Email: capardeepgandotra@gmail.com

Ph.: 9419190248

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Female Counsellor /Coordinator Required For a reputed coaching centre

(Experience/Fresher)

Salary – Best in industry

For Interview call

8493997300, 9796736420

URGENTLY REQUIRED

computer teacher

MALE/FEMALE

Qualification : BCA/MCA

(Min 2-3 Yrs Experience)

Salary : Negotiable

BHARTIYA LOK SANGEET KALA SANSTHAN (REGD)

Address : 197- Durga Bhawan, Opp Peer Baba, Disco Road, Janipur Jammu.

Ph No. 0191-2533623, M No. 91-9419117933, 9796249130, 7006456344 (10 am to 6 pm)

For Apply send your’s resume on mail Id:-

blskjammu78@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Office Boy – 1

Electrician-1

Helper Technician- 2

Civil Supervisor-1

Location : Upper Roop Nagar, Jammu

Contact : 7006235542

Job opportunity

1. Teachers 1st to 12th class. office assistant

2. Counsellor.telly caller.receptionist.

3. Resturant staff.hotels satff.peon delivery boys

4. Salesman.showroom.10 boys.

5. Wholesaler agency boys 10 boys.

6. Securty helper.packing boys delivery boy

Mob 6006796637

(Career Opportunities )

100% Placement

REQUIRED

For cooking/household work and driving

preferably a couple. Accommodation for stay will be provided.

Contact 9419253416

URGENTLY REQUIRED

BIOLOGY TUTOR

FOR NEET/12TH

HOME TUITION

IN TALAB TILLO

GOOD SALARY

7006125751

Required

1. Wanted a full time domestic help (female)

For a 80 year old lady

2. Driver/ helper full time

3. Female staff 12+ for office work

Channi Himmat

9419101911

Required

DOOROOMI INDIA PVT LTD REQUIRED SMART BOYS & GIRLS CANDIDATES FOR OFFICE JOB.

EDUCATION: 10TH TO GRADUATE.

AGE 20 TO 30.

NEAR ST PETER SCHOOL KARAN BAGH, JAMMU

9348916882, +917846969623