Tech Mahindra to set up media innovation lab in Manchester

NEW DELHI, Sept 13:IT firm Tech Mahindra on Friday said it is setting up a media innovation lab in Manchester, UK to develop next-generation solutions.

The lab in Manchester will leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) offerings and fuel co-innovation, targeting media customers in Manchester Media City and nearby regions, a statement said.

The lab will help in delivering qualitative content to end-customers quickly and monetise the value of content faster, it added.

The lab will focus on future business models and underlying use cases focusing on millennials, Gen Z and Gen X. The announcement was made on back of IBC 2019 (International Broadcasting Convention).

“The media and entertainment industry is transforming at a rapid pace, and as a digital transformation partner, we need to participate in that change to drive maximum growth. As part of our TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is leveraging next generation technologies to drive innovation to deliver enhanced experience to customers globally,” Tech Mahindra President EMEA Business Vikram Nair said.

The company already has a Makers Lab in Manchester that focuses on innovation to solve real business problems, and the media innovation lab is a continuation of journey towards creating future ready solutions, he added. (PTI)