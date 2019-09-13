Sir,

Refer news item ‘Ex-MLA of Imran’s party seeks asylum in India’ DE Sept 11, 2019.

The former legislator from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, who has sought asylum in India underlines the condition of minorities in Pakistan- a country known for human rights violations and repassion of minorities. Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and Ahmedyas are treated as second class citizens in Pakistan and do not have freedom of speech, freedom to worship or freedom to political activities. They are subjected to discrimination and deprivation.

They do not have access to corridors of power and pelf. Rather they are humilated and harassed. They are often tried on filmsy grounds, particularly on ground of blasphemy. The matter does not end here. They are converted into Islam on one pretext or the other. With the result their population is dwindling at a rapid space, and a time will come when minorities will perish in Pakistan.

The UNHRC authorities should take note of this developing situation, and take measures accordingly.

Vinod Mahajan

Gandhi Nagar

Jammu