Team Jammu, DLSA & Police seek public support in war against drugs

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 10: Reiterating their common resolve to take on-going war against drug addiction to its logical conclusion, Team Jammu, District Police Samba and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Samba today sought support of every section of the society to eradicate this menace.

While addressing a mega gathering, comprising mostly youth during a program on “Role of Society in Eradicating Drug Menace”, organized at Shri Amar Khastriya Sabha, Samba, SSP Samba, Rajesh Sharma exhorted the gathering to jointly launch decisive war against drug menace. He said that this problem would not be solved by some individual and some particular communities because there is need of joint fight of the people from all religions, castes, creeds and colours to single out those who have been involved in playing with the lives of younger generation.

Sub-Judge, Secretary, DLSA, Samba, Swati Gupta, in her address, underscored the duty of parents and teachers who have a very considerable role in shaping the future of younger generation. She also underlined the role of legal services institutions, NGOs and police department for creating awareness and rehabilitation of victims of Drug Abuse.

Team Jammu chief, Zorawar Singh Jamwal asked the gathering to encourage youth develop hobby of physical exercise. “Addiction of games will help parents to keep their children away from the deadly menace of drug abuse,” he said. Cautioning people that making youth as drug addicts is bigger game-plan of the enemy, Zorawar Singh Jamwal reiterated demand of Team Jammu to intensify vigil on crossing points on the borders to keep a check on narco-terrorism, which is consuming lives of the youth of the State.

Dr Rameshwar Singh, Psychiatrist, District Hospital, Samba, said that steps are being taken to provide free counseling and detoxification to drug victims on weekly basis. Besides, he also explained at length the ill effects of drug abuse.

Young girl students Aariya Amba, Angna Sambyal and Vishakha Sambyal who spoke on the drug menace, were honoured during the program. Anupam Sambyal formally welcomed the dignitaries and Ashwani Sambyal presented vote of thanks while Rahul Singh compeered the program.

Among others, who were present on the occasion included Inspector Sudhir Sadotra, SHO, Police Station Samba, Vikesh Amba, Neelam Singh, Lucky Singh, Satish Datta, Varinder Sambyal and Sunil Raipuria.