Reserved Categories JAC opposes GAD circular on select list for promotion

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Reserved Categories today opposed the circular issued on March 5 by General Administration Department (GAD) regarding select list for promotion as per the prescribed roster clarification.

Addressing a press conference, GL Thapa (president Retired Forum), condemned the GAD circular and castigated both Chief Secretary and Law Secretary for repeatedly befooling the politicians as well as Governors/LGs of J&K state/UT from time to time regarding matter of reservation in promotions.

Mohinder Bhagat (president, Bhagat Masabha) said that the bureaucracy not only did contempt of the Apex Court by issuing the biased circular but also defied the President of India’s order of March 1, 2019 wherein Article 16 (4) A stands expanded to J&K UT as well as J&K Reorganization Act 2019 passed by both houses of the parliament that safeguards Reservation Act of 2005 and the reservation in promotions.

Sham Lal Bassan (president, Dalit Chetna Manch) said that the GAD circular is treachery and betrayal with the reserved categories employees. “The circular is illegal, arbitrary, anti-SC/ST and is against the spirit of Reservation rule of 2005, SC directives, Presidential Order of 2019 and hence should be set aside by the LG to save SC/STs from the clutches of bureaucracy.

All the JAC members resolved that if the Government does not act favourably, the reserved categories shall be compelled to start state wide agitation after April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. They said that the agitation shall start with a mega rally at Jammu on April 16. They appealed the LG Manoj Sinha to direct the departmental secretaries to fill all the vacant slots reserved for SC/STs in all the departments immediately.