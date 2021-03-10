Secy RDD reviews performance of PIAs under Himayat scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: Secretary Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda today at a meeting reviewed the progress and performance of the 13 Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) under Himayat scheme.

The meeting was attended by Chief Operating Officer Himayat, Kapil Sharma and representatives of the PIAs.

The Chief Operating Officer gave an overview of the program and the progress achieved in different parameters, and informed the meeting that post-lockdown more than 2846 candidates have been trained and about 1783 candidates placed in the corporate sector.

A threadbare discussion was also held to redress the issues pertaining to the training and placement of the candidates enrolled in these PIAs.

To this, the Secretary directed the PIAs to speed up the commencement of the training and placement of the candidates, stating that it is a noble cause and should be taken as a mission as it deals with the future of the children.

She emphasized on organizing mobilization programmes, enhancing capacity utilization, and improving quality of training.

The Secretary also asked the PIAs to set up a dedicated team in the UT for better monitoring and supervision.

While stressing on the immediate need for devising placement strategy, Secretary said, “the ultimate success and goal of the programme is to place these candidates in corporate sector.”

Himayat is a placement linked skill training program targeted at school & college drop outs for providing sustainable livelihoods through employment in the private sector.