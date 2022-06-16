Teachers Forum protests against violation of transfer policy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: In protest against alleged violation of transfer policy in ATD-2022, Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum held a demonstration near Press Club Jammu on Thursday.

The protest demonstration was held by the District Jammu unit of JKTF under the leadership of Bharat Bushan Sharma, District President, on the direction of Chairman Ganesh Khajuria.

Speakers on the occasion strongly criticized the approach adopted by the authorities by transferring the Masters by pick and choose policy in order to benefit their blue-eyed Masters.

Bharat Bushan Sharma lambasted the authorities for centralizing all the powers at the Secretariat level which is the root cause of all the existing problems. He demanded decentralization of powers to the subordinate officers as per the past practice in order to provide justice to the teaching community and also for the smooth and fair functioning of the department.

JKTF leaders appealed the authorities to address the issue at the earliest otherwise the protests will continue at District Headquarters on rotation basis. As decided by Core Committee of JKTF, the second phase protest will be held at Udhampur District of Jammu Division and Anantnag District of Kashmir Division, he informed.

JKTF leaders reiterated that they were not against the ATD of teaching community but feel astonished to see so many flaws and loopholes in the recently issued transfer list of Masters under ATD-2022.

The Forum appealed to the Commissioner Secretary SED, V K Singh to personally look into the matter and take necessary corrective measures to set the things right in order to provide justice to the aggrieved Masters and to avoid further chaos and confusion.

Those who participated in the protest demonstration, included Rajinder Gupta, P D Singh, Raj Singh, Kuldeep Verma, Gautam Singh, Yash Pal, Ganesh Dutt, Bishan Sharma, Jatinder Singh, Pawan Sharma, Sat Pal Gautam, Rakesh Singh, Subash Sharma, Ashwani Raina, Ravi Kaith, Ravinder Singh Chib, Manpreet Singh, Ashok Kharyal, Rangil Singh, Kailash Sharma, Ravinder Singh, Parveen Sharma, Gurbachan Singh, Ashok Chalotra, Ashwani Sharma, Surinder Choudhary, Dharam Pal Sharma, Naresh Sharma, Mohan Lal, Bupesh Choudhary, Sanjeev Sharma, Narinder Singh Chib, Tirath Choudhary, Devinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Daleep Dhingra, Balraj Singh, Mohd Farooq, Bua Ditta and others.