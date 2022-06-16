Sham, Rana listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Sham Lal Sharma, J&K BJP vice-president and former Minister along with Devender Singh Rana, former MLA and accompanied by Rekha Mahajan, secretary, J&K BJP listened to the public grievances at BJP Headquarter, here, today.

Numerous individuals and deputations representing various quarters of society visited BJP Headquarter to present their concerns regarding various issues comprising development, administration and personal issues.

Many deputations presented their issues regarding electricity, water supply, road connectivity etc. A deputation of teachers expressed their resentment against the transfer policy alleging anomalies. Besides, deputations of SIDCO and West Pakistan Refugees also presented their issues.

BJP senior leaders listened to their issues patiently and telephonically talked to the concerned departmental officials and issued letters for the others.

While listening to the public grievances, BJP leaders said that people individually and in the form of deputations raised their concerns about their individual and public issues and they have sincerely tried to give reasonable solutions to their issues while taking immediate steps wherever needed by talking to concerned authorities. They said that the senior BJP leadership is sincerely working to address their problems. They maintained that BJP is serving the society with dedication and up to the satisfaction of the masses.