Div Com reviews functioning of Revenue Deptt

‘Distribute Rev Passbooks by Aug 15’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today directed Deputy Commissioners to raise awareness among general public regarding various revenue online services and ensure prompt disposal of online applications.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners to review the Revenue related issues in the districts of Jammu division.

The meeting was attended in person by Regional Director Survey and Land Records, Additional Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners with Div Com and other concerned officers, while the Deputy Commissioners along with ACRs, ADCs, participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussions were held on the important issues, while the Div Com reviewed in detail status of digitisation of revenue records, distribution of passbooks, functioning of Patwar Khanas, implementation Survey of Villages Abadi & Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) Scheme, delineation of Khads, clearance of land use conversion pleas, land acquisition for Delhi-Katra Expressway, online revenue services, court cases and other important revenue matters.

The concerned Deputy Commissioners apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the progress achieved in their respective districts under digitisation of land records being carried out under Digital India Land Records Modernization programme (DLRMP) and the course of action for furthering the land reforms.

The Div Com directed Deputy Commissioners to conduct random inspection (Partal) of some ‘Jamabandis’ and ensure all are error free. He also instructed the DCs to constitute tehsil wise, Patwar Halqa wise committees and set targets for the Tehsildars for completing the same in a time-bound manner.

The Div Com also instructed the DCs to expedite the process of distribution of passbooks and ensure its completion by August 15.

The Div Com also reviewed the functioning of Patwar halqas. He asked the DCs to ensure shifting of ‘Patwar Khanas’ to the vacant government buildings available in their respective jurisdictions for their smooth functioning. He also instructed for displaying the contact numbers of the revenue officials in the Patwar Khanas to facilitate their easy accessibility.

While reviewing the progress of delineation of land recorded as Gair Mumkin Khad, Nullah, Dariya etc, the Divisional Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners to expedite the process and send weekly segregation reports to the divisional level Committee for further action in this regard.

The Div Com also reviewed Survey of Villages Abadi & Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) Scheme and directed the DCs to expedite process of Survey, verifications and distribution of property cards among public.

The Div Com also reviewed the progress on land acquisition process for Delhi Katra Express highway and instructed the concerned DCs to expedite the land acquisition and disbursement of land compensation.