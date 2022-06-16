Justice Magrey inaugurates Legal Literacy Club

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, June 16: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey from High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh today inaugurated Legal Literacy Club (LLC) at Faculty of Social Forestry Benhama Ganderbal and presided over the Legal awareness programme on climate change.

Legal awareness programme on ‘climate change: Role of State Institutions and Law’ was organized by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ganderbal in collaboration with Sher-e- Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology, Faculty of Forestry, Benhama.

Justice, Javaid Iqbal Wani, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Administrative Judge of District Ganderbal was the guest of honour, while Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahamd Ganai, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, M K Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir, SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar, Director Extension SKUAST-K, Prof. Dil Mohammed Maqdoomi, Secretary DLSA Ganderbal, Tabasum besides faculty members of college and students were also present on the occasion.

Justice Magrey who is also Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority in his presidential address said that the principle objective of Legal Services Institutions is not only to ensure access to justice to the weaker sections of the society but also to educate the people about their rights and duties towards preservation of environment.

He said that the courts have played a pivotal role in interpreting the laws concerning the environment and by way of judicial interventions succeeded in conserving and preserving the water bodies.

Justice Javed Iqbal Wani highlighted the importance of Legal Literacy Clubs in the educational institutions. He gave an overview of various judicial pronouncements by the apex court on the issues of environment.

Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganie, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K provided his valuable feedback on the issue and said that the underlying causes of environmental degradation in India takes into its fold various social, economic and institutional factors.

Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal said that climate is the pattern of variation in temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure, wind, precipitation, atmospheric particle count and other meteorological variables in a given region over long periods. He further said that Climate Change is normally known as the variation in global and regional climates over the time.

M.K Sharma, Member Secretary, J&K LSA gave an overview of various provisions in the constitution of India regarding the ecology and environment and the initiatives undertaken by the Legal Services Institutions in UT of J&K in preservation of the environment.

The other academicians who deliberated on the occasion included Dr Dil Mohommad Maqdoomi Director Extension SKUAST, Prof Bashir Ahmad Ganai, Associate Prof Shehnaz Noor and Prof. S.A Gangoo.