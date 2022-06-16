DC reviews functioning of C-DYTE

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa today visited Centre for District Youth Training and Empowerment (C-DYTE) Centre at Suchetgarh where she interacted with the trainees and also congratulated the successful candidates who had qualified the test for the post of Constable in JKP Border Battalion and other armed forces.

The trainees were extremely happy and expressed gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for extending the golden opportunity to the youth of block Suchetgarh.

The Deputy Commissioner also listened to the issues raised by trainees like erection of obstacles for practice, washroom for girls, drinking water facility, maintenance of track field etc.

She assured the trainees of early redressaal and expressed satisfaction over the training routine followed at the Centre. The DDC congratulated the C-DYTE team for producing the overwhelming results in the recently announced test result declared by JKP.

The Deputy Commissioner also distributed study material among the trainees for the preparation of competitive examinations being conducted for selection in armed forces.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that apart from taking training the aspirants should learn to be good citizens and contribute to nation building.

Of 380 successful candidates, 65 are from C-DYTE Suchetgarh which include 63 who have cleared the JKP test and 2 SSC GD examination.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also inspected the development works and chaired a meeting of Revenue Officers at SDM office R.S Pura to review the working of the department.

She also visited the newly constructed Tehsildar Office building.

SDM R.S Pura Ramlal Sharma; Tehsildar Nirbhay Sharma; BDO Tarsem Lal; Naib-Tehsildars and Patwaris were present in the meeting.