Taxi operators protest against privatization of Railway parking

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: All Transport Welfare Association, Railway Station Jammu today staged a strong protest against privatization of parking place at Railway Station, Jammu.

Hundreds of taxi and auto-rickshaw operators under the aegis of All Transport Welfare Association today in the form of a rally moved from Railway Station Jammu to the office of Divisional Commissioner Jammu to register their protest over privatization of the parking place at Railway Station Jammu.

Carrying banners and placards in their hands displaying their demand, the protesting taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers were raising slogans in support of their demands and also against the Railway authorities. Hundreds of vehicles including taxis and auto-rickshaws were part of the protest rally.

Speaking to the media, the protesting transporters said that on August 11, 2023 they had met with the administration and they were given assurance that they will talk to Railway authorities on the issue and will find out a solution but even after 10 days, nothing concrete is visible and from 31st August, the privatization of the parking at Railway Station Jammu will come into force.

“The inaction on the part of the administration has forced us to come on roads and protest for privatization of railway parking. If railway authorities want to enhance parking rates they can do and we are ready to pay the same but privatization of the parking place is not acceptable at all to us,” they added.