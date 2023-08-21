Strong NC essential to protect unique identity of J&K: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar, Dr. Farooq Abdullah today said that a strong National Conference (NC) is essential for a strong and vibrant Jammu and Kashmir.

He made these comments while welcoming BDC Sherpathri, BDC Ganderbal block along with their scores of associates into the party fold. Party vice president, Omar Abdullah, general secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar, additional general secretary, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, provincial president, Nasir Aslam Wani, chief spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, provincial secretary, Showkat Mir and Minority Wing organizer, JS Azad were present on the occasion.

Earlier party general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, and provincial president, Nasir Aslam Wani welcomed the new entrants which included a number of PRI representatives from block Phak, Ganderbal block and Sherpathri block.

The event was held at party headquarters, Nawa E Subah and was organised by in charge Ganderbal Sheikh Ghayas ud Din. Block president, Gulzar Khan, YNC Central Zone president, Mushtaq Mir were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Farooq exhorted the new entrants to remain steadfast in their resolve of serving the people and strengthening bonds of inclusiveness-the political philosophy of the party that has withstood the test of times. “Emergence of J&K National Conference as a big political force has always been an eyesore for elements opposed to Jammu and Kashmir’s unique identity. A strong NC is essential to not just fostering development in the region but also protecting its unique identity. The strength of the party emanates from the people at ground zero and there is a need to channelize this support for the betterment of the people, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion.”

He said the NC has all along cherished the great values of the pluralistic ethos that has actually been a binding force between the regions and religions. This spirit has not only to be sustained but promoted in a big way to keep at bay the divisive forces.

The NC president complimented party functionaries for mass outreach in their areas, saying this will further galvanise the party at the grassroots level.