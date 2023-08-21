JU’s The Business School celebrates ‘Vishva Udyamita Diwas’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: To celebrate World Entrepreneurship Day, The Business School of University of Jammu (JU) in collaboration with SHoDH (Students for Holistic Development of Humanity Foundation) held an interactive session with faculty, students, scholars and civil society.

The Event began with lighting of the lamp and seeking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati and Swami Vivekananda. While presenting welcome address, Prof Vinay Chauhan (Director, The Business School), appraised the participants about the new initiative by The Business School, to act as a startup incubator for supporting the trailblazing ideas of aspiring entrepreneurs. Some of the successful entrepreneurs were invited to interact to encourage the participants to take up entrepreneurship as a career choice.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumud Goel, Director of Headmasters Wellness Zone and TBS alumnus, shared the importance of resilience and persistence in entrepreneurship while Mansi Sharma, Founder and Director, Manu Krishi Private Limited and alumnus of IIT Bombay, motivated students to explore entrepreneurship as a career path. She shared her life experience how she left job in Mumbai to start venture that manufactures organic and healthy cattle feed.

Another upcoming entrepreneur of the UT, Bhaskar Suri, Partner, AB Industries Private Limited revealed how he broke through the competitive cattle feed market of J&K. He also shared the marketing strategies adopted by his brand Satyam, which is emerging as one of the top cattle feed brands in multiple states.

Tarun Gupta, Industrial Promotion Officer, Department of Industries and Commerce, J&K acted as the resource person for the event. He briefed the participants about the various schemes of the government to support startups and innovative ventures. In his presentation, he shared how J&K is emerging as a new hub of entrepreneurship with one of the best incentives and policies in the country.

Sonali Vaid, PhD scholar, TBS conducted the proceedings of the event while Kuljit Singh, convenor of SHoDH, presented the formal vote of thanks. The event was coordinated by Dr Aubid Hussain Parrey, Assistant Professor, The Business School.