JKEEU holds protest

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Employees Union today protested here against the delay in the release of their pending salaries.

Scores of employees gathered at the Press Enclave, demanding the immediate disbursement of salaries that have remained unpaid for the past two months. The employees reveal the hardships they are currently facing, as they struggle to cover the expenses of their families and pay their children’s school fees due to the absence of their salaries, “Today is the 21st, but neither the salaries of contractual employees nor those of permanent employees, including engineers, have been disbursed. We want to ask our administration how we are expected to survive and provide for our families. Incidents like the recent electrocution of one of our colleagues in Kulgam highlight the daily risks we face while performing our duties,” one employee said.

The employee lamented that the administration has been systematically delaying salary payments for the past two to three months. “Initially, our salaries were credited on the 1st of each month, but they progressively delayed it by ten days. Today, on the 21st day, our salaries remain unpaid. This recurring pattern of delay is causing severe financial strain,” an employee said.

Appealing for immediate intervention, the employees requested the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to address this issue promptly. They urged him to ensure the timely release of their salaries, allowing them to sustain their families without any further impediments.