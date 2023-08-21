Scores of AEEs shifted, adjusted in PW (R&B) Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: The Government today ordered transfers and posting/adjustment of scores of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) in the PWD (R&B) Department.

AEE Asmat Ara and Fanoos Ashaq have been posted in the office of Engineer-in-Chief, Anshu Sharma to the office of CE R&B Jammu, Sabir Ahmed to the office of CE R&B Pir Panjal, Nissar Ahmed Wani to the office of CE R&B Chenab, Sayed Danish Iqbal to the office of CE Central Kashmir, Sabia Nazir to the office of South Kashmir while Arif Rehman to the office of Chief Engineer North Kashmir.

AEE Rayes Ahmed Runyal has been shifted from the office of SE Jammu to the office of R&B Circle North Jammu as TO, Frah Naz to the office of SE R&B Circle Jammu South as TO, Shamasdin to the office of SE R&B Circle Samba-Kathua as TO, Pawan Kumar Bogia to the office of SE R&B Circle Reasi as TO, Yash Pal to R&B Circle Rajouri as TO, Zahoor Ahmed Budoo to the office of SE R&B Circle Poonch, Parmod Sharma to the office of SE R&B Circle Doda -Kishtwar while Amit Malhotra to the office of SE R&B Circle Udhampur-Ramban as TO.

Afnan Jeelani has been posted to the office of SE R&B Cuircle Srinagar North as TO, Erifa Jan as TO in the office of SE R&B Circle Sgr South, G M Sheikh as TO in the office of SE R&B Circle Ganderbal, Shahzad Slaria as TO in the office of SE R&B Circle Budgam, Nissar Ahmed Wani as TO in the office of SE R&B Circle Anantnag, Fiyaz Ahmed Sheikh in the office of SE R&B Circle Kulgam, Shazia Faiz as TO in the office of SE R&B Circle Pul Shopian, Gurmeet Singh as TO in the office of R&B Circle Baramulla, Sayed Ahmed Masoodi from Estates Deptt to R&B Circle Kupwara as TO while Imtiaz Paraiz as TO in the office of SE R&B Circle Bandipora.

AEE Rahul Sharma has been shifted from JKPCC to R&B Sub Div Khour of R&B Div Khour, Ashish Bhasin to SD Jourian of R&B Div Khour, Sunil Bogia to SD Akhnoor of R&B Div Akhnoor, Angrez Singh to SD Maira Mandrian of R&B Div Akhnoor, Jamal Din to R&B SD Nagrota of R&B Div Nagrota, Sahil Verma to R&B SD Bhalwal of R&B Div Nagrota, Anil Thapa to Sub Div -I of Jammu East R&B Div, Neeraj Chopra to SD-II of R&B Div Jammu East, Shehla Ishtiaq Gani to SD-III Delhi of R&B Div Jammu East, Vikas Bhardwaj to SD GMC of R&B Div Vinod Kumar to SD Talab Tilloo of Bakshi Nagar Div, Amit Sharma to SD High Court of R&B Div Project-I, Parveen Dubey to SD-I of R&B Div Project-I, Vikesh Chadgal to SD R S Pura of R&B Div RS Pura, Sayed Ikhlaq Hussain to SD Bishnah, Mohd Sajad Khan to SD Satwari of R&B Div Satwari, Rajinder Kumar to SD Marh of Satwari Div, Bikram Pal Singh to SD-I of R&B Div Gandhinagar, Kewal Singh to SD-II of G. Ngr Div, Rayees Ahmed Rathore to SD-III of R&B Div Gandhinagar, Tilak Raj Rajwal to SD-I of R&B Div project -II, Bhopinder Kumar to SD-II of R&B Div Proj-II, Rohit Puri to SD-I of R&B Di Project-III, SD-II of R&B Div Project-III, Madan Gopal to SD Kathua, Mahesh Sharma to SD Barnoti, Mohd Kabir to SD Hiranagar, Vishal Dogra to SD Dinga Amb, of R&B Div Hgr, Sharma to SD Basohli of R&B Div basohli, Ravi Kumar to SD Bani, Jagmohan to SD Billawar, Mehmood Ahmed to SD Mandli, Sarban Lal to SD Samba,Avinash Chander to SD Ghagwal, Arafat Masud to SD Vijaypur of R&B Div Vijaypur, Parshotam Lal Joshi to SD Bari Brahmana, Mohd Ashraf to SD Reasi, Janak Kumar to SD Arnas, Bishan Dass to SD Pouni, Jugal Kishore to SD Katra of of R&B Div Katra, Abdul Raouf to SD Panthal, Ishtiaq Ahmed to SD Thuroo id R&B Div Mahore, Shoket Ali Sheikh to SD Gulabgarh of Mahore Div, Rana Iqbal Ahmed to SD Thanamandi of R&B Div Thanamandi, Mohd Sadiq to SD Darhal, Riyaz Ahmed to SD Rajouri, Abdul Shakoor to SD Manjakote, Tasleem Arif to SD Budhal Old of Kotranka Div, Neeraj Kumar to SD Budhal New of Kotranka R&B Div, Mohd Qasim to SD Kalakote, Hardev Singh to SD Mougla of Kalakote R&B Div, Mohd Farooq ro Nowshera SD, Mohd Ashraf to SD Sunderbani, Mohd Aslam to SD Poonch, Namit Ullah Khan to SD Mandi, Shafiq Ahmed to SD Surankote, Zia-ul-Rehman to SD Lassana, Liaqat Ali to SD Bufliaz,Raman Kumar to SD Mendhar of R&B Div Mendhar, Mehmood Ahmed to SD Balakote of R&B Div Mendhar, Shammi Gupta to SD Ramnagar of R&B Div Ram Nagar,

Vaseem Ahmed to SD Majalta of Ramnagar Div, Gopeshwar Sharma to SD Chenani of R&B Div Chenani, Shambu Nath to SD Latti of Chenani Div, Rohit Gupta to SD Udhampur, Sudhir Kumar to SD Pancheri, Krishan Gopal to SD Jaganoo, Ved Singh to SD Banihal of R&B Div Banihal, Mohd Arif to SD Ramsoo of Banihal Div, Nawaz Ahmed bandey to SD Ramban of R&B Div Ramban, Satvir Singh to SD Batote of Ramban Div, Vimal Krishan Sidda to SD Gool of of Ramban Div, Gurjeet Singh to SD Gandoh of R&B Div Gandoh, Amardeep Singh to SD Jakyas, Mudhtaq Ahmed to SD Bhaderwah, Vishav Kiran to SD Khileni of R&B Div Bhaderwah,Mukesh Kumar to SD Ghat of Doda Div, Abdul Gani to SD Bhagwa of Doda Div, Sandeep Kumar to SD Thathri of R&B Div Tathari, Shoket Gul to SD Charala of Thathri Div, Sheikh Nissar to SD Inderwal of R&B Div Chhatroo, Gowahar Hussain to SD Thakrai of Chatroo Div, Sanjay Rathore to SD Kishtwar, Shoib Bashir to SD Drabshalla of Kishtwar Div, Aijaz Ahmed Gagroo to SD Paddar of R&B Div Paddar, Khursheed Ahmed to SD Nagseni of Paddar Div, Sheikh Asif Amin to SD Marwah of R&B Div Marwah, Irshad Ahmed Bhat to SD Palmar of Marwah Division while Mohd Rafiq Choudhary to SD Bishnah of R&B Div R S Pura. He will join after the retirement of Syed Ikhlaq on 31-10-23.

AEE Sartaj Ahmad Bhat, presently posted at Sub-Div. 1st Landacape has been transferred to Sub Div (I), R&B Div Sgr (core), Rubeena Jan (F) presently posted at Sub-Div-2nd Landcape is now transferred to Sub Div (II), R&B Div Sgr (core), Showkat Ahmed presently posted at Sub Div , SKIMS Bemina transferred to Sub Div JVC, R&B Div. Bemina, Nasir Nazir presently posted at Sub-Div. NH way has been transferred to Sub Div Bemina, R&B Div. Bemina, Ishfaq Nabi Dar (Awaiting orders) has been transferred to Sub Div (I), R&B Div Karan Nagar, Majid Mehraj Baqal (Awaiting orders) posted at Sub-Div (11), R&B Div Karan Nagar, Abdul Aziz Lone posted at Sub Div, Khag Budgam has transferred to Sub Div (I), Irfan Ahmad Miskeen posted at Sub Div. Colony has been transferred to Sub Div (II), Nazir Ahmed Mir presently posted as TO to EE Kulgam transferred to Sub Div, Rajbaugh, Zareena Tabassum (F) TO to EE P.C Division transferred to Sub Div Rambagh, Adil Paul presently posted in SAMARA transferred to Sub. Div. Panthachowk, Adil Mushtaq presently posted at Gulmarg Div Authority has been transferred to Sub Div. Boulevard, Safia Aziz Makroo (F) posted at Secretariat SDTT Division transferred to Sub-Div. Gupkar, Azmat Iqbal Mir posted at Sub-Div. High Court transferred to Sub-Div. High Court, R&B Div Proj-1, Malik Saleem Raja posted at Sub-Div. Bye Pass transferred to Sub Div-1, R&B Div Proj-1, Zubair Ahmad Dar posted at Sub-Div. left city transferred to Sub Div (I), Shahnawaz Hussain Jan posted at Estates Kashmir has been transferred to Sub-Div (I1), Taha Ahmad Basu posted at SKIMS Soura has been transferred to Sub-Div. SKIMS-1, Imran Tahir Malik posted at School Education has been transferred to Sub-Div. SKIMS-11, Soleha Salim Shah posted at Sub-Div, Ganderbal transferred to Sub-Div. Ganderbal, Altaf Hussain Lone posted at Sub-Div Tangdhar has been transferred to Sub-Div. Tangdhar (R&B DIV. Tangdhar), Aril Ahmad Banday Posted at school education transferred to Sub-Div. Teetwal, Gurmeet Singh posted at To to SE Bla-Kup Circle has transferred to Sub-Div. Langate (R&B Div. Langate), Mudassar Ahamad posted at Horticulture has been transferred to Sub-DM. Kalamabad (R&B Div. Langate), Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh posted at Horticulture has been transferred to Sub-Div. Machil, Ashiq Hussain posted at Horticulture has transferred to Sub-Div. Sogam, Shahid Saleem Lone posted at To to EE Bandipora has transferred to R&B Div. Bandipora, Sheikh Gulzar posted at Mughal Road has been transferred to Sub-Div. Aloosa, M Ishaq Malik posted at Sub-Div Boulvard transferred to Sub-Div. Hajin (R&B Div. Sumbal), Shamas-ud-din Malik posted at Sub-Div Sumbal transferred to Sub-Div. Sumbal, R&B Div. Sumbal, Sajad Hussain posted at Sub-Div Bandipora transferred to Sub-Div. Baktoor (R&B Div. Gurez) and Amjad Iqbal posted at Sub-Div Gurez transferred to Sub-Div. Gurez (R&B Div. Gurez)

Shammi Kumar posted at Sub-Div. Rajourl has been transferred to DIQC, Monika Sumbli posted at Higher Education has been transferred to DIQC, Gansham Singh posted at Horticulture has been transferred to DIQC, Seema Manhas presently posted at Tourism has been transferred to DIQC, Suresh Sharma posted at Higher Education has been transferred to DIQC, Jyotika Sambyal posted at JKPCC transferred to DIQC, Sajad Hussain Shah posted at JKPCC has been transferred to DIQC, Shuhabul Rehman Mir posted at JKPCC has been transferred to DIQC, Basharat Ali presently posted at JKPCC and transferred to DIOC, Khalid Amin Qurashi posted at JKPCC has been transferred to DIQC, Idrees Ahmad Wani posted at R&B Kashmir has been transferred to DIQC, Mahesh Sharma posted at RUSA transferred to DIQC and Avinash Gupta posted at TO-XEN Katra has been transferred to DIQC.

AEE Kaiser Abdullah has been transferred from Sub Div HQ to Sub Div Lar, AEE Kaiser Ahmad Beigh has been transferred from Estates Kashmir to Sub Div Safapora, AEE Zai-ul-Rehman Qazi awaiting orders has been transferred to Sub Div Kangan, AEE Sumeera Bashir has been transferred from Forest Dept to Sub Div Budgam, AEE Firdous Amad Gratta has been transferred from Sub Div Khan Sahib to Sub Div Khan Sahib, AEE Mohammad Waseem has been transferred from Sub Div Budgam to Sub Div Parneva; AEE Abdul Rashid Sheikh has been transferred from Sub Div Budgam Beeru to Sub Div Chadoora, AEE Manzoor Ahmad Beigh has been transferred from Tourism to Sub Div B.K Pora, AEE Nufail Gowhar has been transferred from Fisheries to Sub Div Magam, AEE Javaid Iqbal has been transferred from Sub Div Magam to Sub Div Beerwah, AEE Sheikh Javaid Ahmad has been transferred from Sub Div Batmaloo to Sub Div Khag, AEE M Zia Ul Haq has been transferred from Sub Div Charie Sharief to Sub Div Pakerpora, AEE Zulfikar G.H Dar has been transferred from Sub Div Syed Mansoor to Sub Div Pakerpora, AEE Syed Asif Hussain from TO to Xen Sumbal to Sub Div Anantnag, AEE Mir Majid has been transferred from Sub Div Bijbehara to Sub Div Bijbehara, AEE Mohammad Waseem has been transferred from Sub Div Right City to Sub Div Larnoo, AEE Tariq Ahmad Hargah has been transferred from Sub Div1st Vailoo to Sub Div Kokernag, AEE Malik Mudasir Nisar has been transferred from Sub Div Achabal to Sub Div Achabal, AEE Imran Ali Mattoo from Floriculture to Sub Div Shangus, AEE Nazir Ahmad Rather has been transferred from Sub Div Seer to Sub Div Seer, AEE Rayees Ahmad Hazar has been transferred from Sub Div Idgah to Sub Div Pahalgam, AEE Arif Rehman Hazari has been transferred from TO to Xen CD 2nd to Sub Div Sallar, AEE Mohd Iqbal Ganie has been transferred from Sub Div Dooru Sub Div Verinag, AEE Mubashir Ahmad awaiting orders has been transferred to Sub Div Shahabad, AEE Parvaiz Hussain Rather has been transferred from Sub Div Quazigund to Sub Div Quazigund, AEE Riyaz Ahmad Paddar has been transferred from TO to Xen Vailoo to Sub Div Vessu, AEE Prince Ahmad Dangroo has been transferred from Sub Div 2nd Vailoo to Sub Div Kulgam, AEE Rayees Ahmad Zargar has been transferred from Sub Div Khanabal to Sub Div Devsar, AEE Nisar Ahmad Mir has been transferred from Sub Div Kulgam to Sub Div Qaimoh, AEE Riyaz Ahmad Negroo has been transferred from Sub Div Dhamhal to Sub Div D.H Pora, AEE Abdul Rashid has been transferred from Tourism to Sub Div Manzgam, AEE M Salahu Din Bhat has been transferred from TO to EE Pulwama to Sub Div Shopian, AEE Zaffar Ahmad Malik has been transferred from Sub Div Shopian to Sub Div Ramnagri, AEE Mohd Saleem Lone has been transferred from School Education to Sub Div Hirpora, AEE Nissar Ahmad Sheikh has been transferred from Sub Div Zainpora to Sub Div Zainpora, AEE Noor-ud-Din Shah has been transferred from TO to SE CRP Srinagar to Sub Div Imama Sahib, AEE Mohd Ayoub Khan has been transferred from Sub Div Pulwama to Sub Div Pulwama, AEE Hilal Ahmad Shah has been transferred from TO to EE Pul Shopian to Sub Div Kakpora, AEE Sheikh Suhail Rashid has been transferred from Sub Div Rajpora to Sub Div Shadimarg, AEE M Abass Sofi has been transferred from Sub Div Pampore to Sub Div Awantipora, AEE Farooq Ahmad has been transferred from Sub Div Tral to Sub Div Tral, AEE Irshad Ahmad Mir has been transferred from Sub Div SKIMS Soura to Sub Div Pampore, AEE Shakeel Ahmad Sofi has been transferred from TO to EE Baramulla to Sub Div Baramulla, AEE Mubashir Ahmad Dar has been transferred from TO to SE Baramulla to Sub Div Sangrama, AEE G Mohi-ud-din Sofi has been transferred from Sub Div Uri to Sub Div Uri, AEE Khurshid Sofi has been transferred from JKPCC to Sub Div Bonyar, AEE Mubarak Ahmad Ghanie has been transferred from Mughal Road to Sub Div Sopore, AEE Mukhtar Ahmad Magray has been transferred from Tourism to Sub Div Zaingeer, AEE Javaid Hafiz Faktoo has been transferred from Sub Div Rafiabad to Sub Div Rafiabad, AEE Mohd Younus Shah has been transferred from School Education to Sub Div Rohama, AEE Reyaz Ahmad Rather has been transferred from Sub Div Doodhpathri to Sub Div Pattan, AEE Gulzar Ahmad Khan has been transferred from Pahalgam Dev Authority to Sub Div Khaipora, AEE Srijhon Ahmad Wani has been transferred from Pahalgam Development Authority to Sub Div Tangmarg, AEE Afaq Ahmad Khan has been transferred from SAMAGRA to Sub Div Kunzer, AEE Tajamul H Kachkr has been transferred from Sub Div Amirakadal to Sub Div Gulmarg, AEE Afaq Ahmad Kumar has been transferred from Sub Div Baramulla to Sub Div Kupwara, AEE Imran Akbar Bacha has been transferred from Sub Div Tregam to Sub Div Tregam, AEE M Hussain Mir has been transferred from Sub Div Handwara to Sub Div Handwara, AEE Arshad Hussain has been transferred from Sub Div Rajwar Handwar to Sub Div Rajwar, AEE Khalid Nabi has been transferred from Sub Div Kralp Kupwara to Sub Div Kralpora, AEE Tahir Hussain Bhat has been transferred from Sub Div Ramhal-Handwa to Sub Div Ramhal.